Dates Announced for Amazon Prime Days 2024

June 26, 2024 6:44AM AKDT
The dates for Amazon’s Prime Days have been announced, giving you time to prepare for discount shopping. Amazon Prime Day will kick off on Tuesday, July 16, and end the night of Wednesday, July 17.

Amazon also partnered with Megan Thee Stallion. She then unveiled a new original song called “It’s Prime Day.” The music video shows her purchasing a pink dog collar, fake eyelashes and other items from Amazon. Deals for Prime Day are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but you still have time to sign up!

