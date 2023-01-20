David Crosby Dies After Long Illness At 81

David Crosby from ’60s rock groups, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has passed away at the age of 81. His wife released a statement: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

His introduction to the ’60s folk-rock scene was with The Byrds from 1964-67. The next year he launched Crosby, Stills and Nash after connecting with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. They are credited with kicking off rock’s ‘supergroup’ era.