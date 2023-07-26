David Letterman Bags Groceries

Imagine seeing Letterman at the checkout!

Some Iowa residents got a big surprise when David Letterman appeared in a video posted by supermarket chain Hy-Vee working a shift at one of its stores in Des Moines. In the three-minute video, Letterman revisits his roots, restocking canned goods, bagging groceries, and chatting with customers.

Letterman explained, “I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis. It was the last of the singular, independent owned grocery stores, and I loved it. And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that, but I don’t have all day, of course.”

According to the video’s caption, Lettermen worked his shift at Hy-Vee while in town for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend.

