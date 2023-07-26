Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

David Letterman Bags Groceries

July 26, 2023 4:36AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Imagine seeing Letterman at the checkout!

Some Iowa residents got a big surprise when David Letterman appeared in a video posted by supermarket chain Hy-Vee working a shift at one of its stores in Des Moines. In the three-minute video, Letterman revisits his roots, restocking canned goods, bagging groceries, and chatting with customers.

Letterman explained, “I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis. It was the last of the singular, independent owned grocery stores, and I loved it. And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that, but I don’t have all day, of course.”

According to the video’s caption, Lettermen worked his shift at Hy-Vee while in town for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend.

What would be the most embarrassing place to meet your favorite celebrity?

You May Also Like

1

Barbie Dream Job: Get Paid To Watch Classic Animated Barbie Movies
2

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
3

Las Vegas Police Officer Found Guilty In String Of Brazen Casino Heists Could Get Life Sentence
4

Long Island Architect Charged In Three Of The Gilgo Beach Serial Killings
5

US Sending F-16 Fighter Jets To Protect Ships From Iranian Seizures In Gulf Region