Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Death Of Nonbinary Teen Nex Benedict After School Fight Is Ruled A Suicide

March 13, 2024 2:39PM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death of a Oklahoma high school student who was nonbinary who died the day after a fight inside a high school restroom has been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner’s office.

A summary autopsy report released on Wednesday determined that Nex Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system.

Police in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso have said in a statement there were “many indications” that Benedict’s death was a suicide, but Lt. Nick Boatman did not elaborate.

You May Also Like

1

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Supporting Taylor Swift In Australia
2

U.S. Health Officials Drop 5-Day Isolation Time For COVID-19
3

President Biden Orders US Investigation Of National Security Posed By Chinese-Made ‘Smart Cars’
4

Muni Long Spouts Off On Her Mission To Save R&B Music
5

Lobster Catch Dips To Lowest Level Since 2009