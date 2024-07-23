Death Toll In Southern Ethiopia Mudslides Rises To At Least 157 As Search Operations Continue

ADDS NAME OF THE PHOTOGRAPHER- In this handout photo released by Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department, a woman cries as hundreds of people gather at the site of a mudslide in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district, Gofa Zone, southern Ethiopia, Monday, July 22, 2024. At least 146 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall, according to local authorities. (Isayas Churga/Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department via AP)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — At least 157 people have been killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall.

Local authorities say many of the victims were killed while they were trying to rescue survivors of an earlier mudslide in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia.

They say the death toll rose from 55 late Monday to 157 on Tuesday as search operations continued in the area.

Landslides are common during Ethiopia’s rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.