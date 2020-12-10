      Weather Alert

Dedicated Anchorage police unit investigating cold cases

Dec 10, 2020 @ 6:34am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Police Department has formed a unit of officers working on cold cases with the intent of solving unresolved investigations involving up to 125 victims. Alaska’s News Source reported the unit established earlier this year has spent months combing through the files of cold cases, which receive the designation after three years without leads or investigative avenues. Lt. Jack Carson says the unit is the first to which the department has dedicated full-time resources for cold cases. DNA technology, the quality of old evidence and the cooperation of witnesses will help determine if the unit can close cases.

 

