Demand for services at Anchorage homeless shelter stabilizes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials at Alaska’s largest homeless shelter are optimistic that demand for services has stabilized for now. Alaska Public Media reports that the emergency mass shelter at Anchorage’s Sullivan Arena serves 400 people. About 200 more are served by the newly-opened shelter at the Fairview Recreation Center and in hotel rooms funded by the city. Anchorage Housing and Homeless Services Coordinator Nancy Burke says the system has reached a record level of clients. Burke says the Dec. 31 end to an evictions moratorium for people behind on rent payments because of the coronavirus pandemic could increase the demand for shelter.