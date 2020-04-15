Denali National Park closes only road inside amid virus

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — The only road into Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve has been closed in an effort to keep people home during the coronavirus pandemic. Denali National Park officials announced the only road inside the park has been closed in an effort to keep people home during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, organizers of the annual Mount Marathon race have tentatively postponed this year’s race until the Labor Day weekend with a final decision expected June 1.