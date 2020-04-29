Denali opens part of park road to public access

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials have opened to public access a portion of the 92-mile road into Denali National Park and Preserve. Earlier this month, the park, citing travel restrictions imposed by state officials in response to coronavirus concerns, closed public access to the road. The restrictions have since been modified, and the National Park Service said Tuesday the road will be open to mile marker 12. The agency says further opening of the road is expected as conditions and staffing allow. Park service officials say they are considering ways to offer more access to private vehicles this summer.