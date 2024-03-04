Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Denver Broncos Inform Russell Wilson They’ll Release Him When New League Year Begins

March 4, 2024 2:24PM AKST
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos on Monday told Russell Wilson they’re going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension.

Wilson went 11-19 in Denver.

He had an awful first season under Nathaniel Hackett, but bounced back last season under Sean Payton.

However, Payton benched Wilson for the final two games of the season.

Wilson is 35 years old and is entering his 13th NFL season in 2024.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Talk About The Heartbreak Ending Their First Engagement
2

U.S. Health Officials Drop 5-Day Isolation Time For COVID-19
3

Victoria Monet Spouts Off About The Truth Working with Ariana Grande
4

Travis Kelce Grabs A Backstage Smooch As Taylor Swift Exits The Stage In Australia
5

This Toddler With “Golden Girls” Hair Is The Cutest