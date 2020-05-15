Denver to furlough thousands of workers amid coronavirus
By THOMAS PEIPERT Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says thousands of city employees, including himself, will be furloughed for eight days this year to help close what is expected to be a $226 million budget gap caused by the coronavirus. Denver has seen steep declines in sales, lodging and other taxes since the pandemic hit Colorado two months ago, and the state is still under a safer-at-home order that has placed restrictions on businesses. City leaders say the drop in tax revenue is affecting the fund that pays for police and fire services, as well as street maintenance. Several American cities, large and small, have already furloughed employees to save money in the face of dire economic forecasts.