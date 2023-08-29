Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Derek Hough Marries Longtime Girlfriend Hayley Erbert

August 29, 2023 6:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

After dating for 7 years, Derek Hough and fellow pro dancer girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, made it official over the weekend in front of just over 100 family and friends. If you’ve ever seen “Dancing with the Stars”, you know the Houghs. Hough’s famous sister, pro dancer Julianne Hough, was one of the bridesmaids while her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, was a groomsman.

They shared the story of their engagement on their YouTube channel…

They also shared the dance where they fell in love and shared their first kiss…ON STAGE!

Congrats to the happy couple!

