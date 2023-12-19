Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Derek Hough Updates Fans On His Wife’s Recovery From Emergency Brain Surgery

December 19, 2023 7:33AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Derek Hough thanks fans for support and shares his wife, Hayley Erbert’s recovery process is ‘nothing short of a miracle’ on Instagram.   Hayley underwent an craniectomy due to a bleed in her brain earlier this month after a performance on their tour in Washington D.C.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

They are expecting another surgery in the near future to try to prevent more damage to her brain. The couple just married in August after dating for several years.

The post Derek Hough Updates Fans On His Wife’s Recovery From Emergency Brain Surgery appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

You May Also Like

1

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines is released from jail; must avoid aircraft
2

Actor Ryan O’Neal, Star Of ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon’ And ‘Barry Lyndon,’ Dies At 82
3

Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearances Since Being Stricken By Bronchitis
4

George Clooney Teases Another “Oceans” Movie
5

US Homelessness Up 12% To Highest Reported Level