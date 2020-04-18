Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court

HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn’t have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo’s final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.