Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest Expanding To Disneyland

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be based with Seacrest as always in Times Square in New York City, but Ciara will also anchor the show from Disneyland. That change is kicking off Disney’s 100 Years of Wonderful Celebration.

Billy Porter will make his return as co-host, live from New Orleans, while DJ D-Nice will get the party going live from Los Angeles. This will mark Seacrest’s 18th time hosting the annual New Year’s Eve event, and it will be Porter’s fourth time on the special.

Watch for up to 5.5 hours of performances from some of the biggest names in music (to be announced), and check in on the New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world. It kicks off at 8/7c on ABC.

