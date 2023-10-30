Disney Delaying Controversial “Snow White” Remake Until 2025

Disney has pushed back the release of its live-action version of Snow White by nearly a year. It will now open on March 21, 2025. The remake stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the evil queen.

Controversy has surrounded the movie since a first image showing a much more diverse group of dwarves emerged, and comments Zegler made about the direction of this film. She seemed to have disdain for the original when talking to Extra saying “the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There was a big focus on her love story, um, with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird…weird. So we didn’t do that this time.” “It’s really not about the love story at all which is really really wonderful.” She then even quipped about the possibly of the prince, played by Andrew Burnap, might actually get cut from the movie because “it’s Hollywood baby!”

That got people fired up and firing back about why Disney just didn’t make a new original story instead of diverting from the original story of such a beloved Disney classic.

What do you think? Do you want to see this version??