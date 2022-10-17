Do You Have a Strong Grip?

Let’s say there’s a jar of pickles or pasta sauce……Do people hand the jar to YOU to open? That means you have good grip strength – and beyond that, you’re probably in good health overall and you’ll probably live longer than most!

Because, according to the British Medical Journal, a strong grip is a sign that more blood is being pumped around the body. But weaker hand muscles can indicate heart problems, lung issues, and a lower life expectancy, even among younger adults.

A separate study found people with stronger hand strength are better at problem-solving, memory tests and reasoning, and have faster reaction times. Again, because they have better circulation – so the brain is being fed with more oxygenated blood and that helps it process things faster.

So, what’s the best do-it-yourself grip strength test? A digital dynamometer. It looks like a staple gun, but you squeeze two bars together as hard as you can. They’re available online for about 30 dollars……and they not only measure your hand strength, they can be used to improve it.

If you don’t want to buy one, grab a small, rubber ball, and every other day, squeeze it as hard as possible for 5 seconds, then relax. And repeat that 10 to 15 times with each hand.

