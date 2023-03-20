Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Do You Want to Make Some Changes and Shake Up Your Life?

March 20, 2023
Do you want to make some changes, and shake up your life? Like, losing weight, finding a new job, or jumping back into the dating pool. 

The best time to do it is when there’s a new beginning…Whether it’s the first day of the week, the first of the month, or your first day back at work after a vacation. 

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School call it the “fresh start effect.” Because big, repeating moments – like birthdays, holidays, and back-to-school – are landmarks in our lives. They make us step back and look at the big picture, and re-adjust our goals accordingly. 

But any time you realize you’re losing focus on your goals, all you have to do is set your sights on the next “new beginning,” whether it’s a Monday, or the first of the month……And start fresh all over again.

