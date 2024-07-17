Dog Looks Like Chewbacca’s Son
This is adorable!
Brodie the Goldendoodle has over 6.7 million followers on TikTok, and had a big day at Disneyland. He’s a certified service dog, so gets access to many places most animals can’t go. Well his human got him all ready to meet his “biological dad”, Chewbacca with some slicked back hair and outfit to match! He was recognized by many at the park until the magical moment came!
