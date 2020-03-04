Dog musher suffers injuries in crash with snowmachine
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a dog musher participating in an event near Galena was injured when she was struck by a snowmachine. Troopers say 64-year-old Kirsten Bey of Nome was transported from Galena to Fairbanks with “significant” injuries. Bey on Sunday night was participating in the Serum Run. After leaving Ruby, she was hit about 5 miles outside of Galena., Another participant in the Serum Run transported her to Galena by snowmachine. The driver of the snowmachine who struck Bey later contacted troopers and is cooperating with the investigation.