Doja Cat’s Brother Knocks Her Front Teeth Out, Mom Files Restraining Order

January 22, 2024 7:10AM AKST
Doja Cat’s mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, filed paperwork on January 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court saying her son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, knocked his sister’s teeth out. Doja’s real name is Amala Ratna Zadile Dlamini and the paperwork went as far as to say she needed protection from her 30-year-old brother after he gave her a series of cuts and bruises.

A temporary restraining order was filed.

 

