Dolly Parton adds pandemic hero to list of accomplishments

Nov 18, 2020 @ 7:57am

BOSTON (AP) — Dolly Parton is being celebrated in song with a rewritten version of her own “Jolene” for her contribution to an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Northeastern University associate English professor Ryan Cordell posted a video on Twitter of himself performing a tweaked version of Parton’s signature song. It’s renamed “Vaccine” and has drawn tens of thousands of views. The lyrics were written by linguist and author Gretchen McCulloch. She posted them online and invited people to record them. Parton’s $1 million gift to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University helped researchers develop Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, announced this week.

 

