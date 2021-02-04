Dormant Alaska government spending database to be revived
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska plans to resurrect an online tool for tracking government spending that was shut down last year. Alaska Public Media reports that the Checkbook Online system is scheduled to be available to the public again by Friday. A fiscal note drafted by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration estimates establishing the new system will cost about $400,000. The administration says the previous system lacked internal controls, assurance measures and auditing when it went dark nearly a year ago. The shutdown left Alaska residents without information about how executive branch agencies and the Legislature spent money on contracts and services.