Drama And Big Personalities The Focus Of “Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans”

July 1, 2024 7:29AM AKDT
Netflix shines the spotlight on the big personalities vying to win the 100 meters and title of the fastest men and women at the Paris Olympics.

In a sport dominated by Usain Bolt until he retired, who will take over the crown?  What does it take to get there? From Sha’Carri Richardson to Noah Lyles, this is the full story of man and woman’s desire to be the fastest person on the planet.

Streaming July 2 on Netflix.

