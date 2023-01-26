Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Dramatic Video Released From Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis’ Rescue

January 26, 2023 7:07AM AKST
The country was rallying behind former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis after hearing he saved his kids from drowning in a riptide, but needed saving himself.

Police bodycam footage shows he was in rough shape as medics working on him, and shows his girlfriend nearby. His kids were terrified watching them work on their dad. He was flown to the hospital where he spent two weeks. He’s beyond grateful for everyone who worked to save his life!

