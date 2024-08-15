Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Drew Baldridge’s Chart Topping Success

August 15, 2024 9:35AM AKDT
Spout

In the latest episode of the Spout Podcast, country artist Drew Baldridge joins host Nick Major to share his incredible journey from struggling artist to achieving chart-topping success—all on his terms. Drew discusses the challenges he faced after losing his record deal, the viral rise of his hit song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” on TikTok and the emotional experience of performing for crowds who now sing every word of his music.

Drew also talks about the transformative role of social media in today’s music industry, his experience playing over 300 backyard shows during the pandemic, and how he balances his growing career with his new role as a father. From reflecting on the authenticity that resonates in his songs to the exciting prospects of potentially being the first independently funded artist to reach number one on the Billboard Country charts, this episode captures the resilience, passion, and relentless pursuit of dreams that define Drew Baldridge’s career.

Tune in to hear Drew’s inspiring story, his thoughts on the evolving country music scene, and what’s next for him.

