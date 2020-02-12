Driver of stolen pickup smashes into Anchorage police car
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of ramming a stolen pickup into a police car. Peter Tonga was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of felony assault. Online court documents do not list his attorney. Police shortly before 7 a.m. took a call from a woman reporting her truck was taken from outside her home in northeast Anchorage. Eight minutes later, a detective spotted the stolen truck in a motel parking lot. Police say the detective activated his overhead lights and pulled into the parking lot and Tonga drove straight into the front of the detective’s car. Other arriving officers arrested Tonga.