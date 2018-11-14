Driver, sled dogs injured in collision near Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A driver was injured and two dogs in a sled dog team were hurt in a collision near Wasilla.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports a crash between an SUV and a pickup sent the truck into a dog team being trained by Iditarod musher Kristy Berington.

Berington was training dogs belonging to musher Tom Knolmayer, who was ahead of her with other dogs.

Alaska State Troopers say the sport utility vehicle rear-ended a pickup. The truck rolled twice and struck two dogs in the team with Berington.

The SUV driver suffered injuries and was transported from the scene.

Berington says the injured dogs will need surgery for shoulder injuries but should recover.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com