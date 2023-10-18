Drone Attack On Base Hosting US Troops Intercepted In Iraq
October 18, 2023 9:03AM AKDT
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. defense official says two drones launched at a base hosting U.S. troops in western Iraq have been intercepted.
Hours later, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base.
No injuries have been reported in either incident.
The salvos came at a time of increasing tension and fears of a broader regional conflict in the wake of the latest Hamas-Israel war.
Since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, much attention has been focused on the Lebanese Hezbollah, a powerful ally of Hamas.
But in recent days, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have also threatened to attack U.S. facilities because of American support for Israel.