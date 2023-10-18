Drone Attack On Base Hosting US Troops Intercepted In Iraq

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. defense official says two drones launched at a base hosting U.S. troops in western Iraq have been intercepted.

Hours later, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base.

No injuries have been reported in either incident.

The salvos came at a time of increasing tension and fears of a broader regional conflict in the wake of the latest Hamas-Israel war.

Since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, much attention has been focused on the Lebanese Hezbollah, a powerful ally of Hamas.

But in recent days, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have also threatened to attack U.S. facilities because of American support for Israel.