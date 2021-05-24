      Weather Alert

Dunbar concedes to Bronson in Anchorage mayor’s race

May 24, 2021 @ 12:27pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Forrest Dunbar has conceded the race for mayor of Anchorage to Dave Bronson.

A vote tally released Friday showed Bronson with 45,889 votes, compared to 44,698 votes for Dunbar, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The runoff election between Bronson and Dunbar took place May 11. Only overseas ballots can still arrive and be counted, up until Tuesday.

Dunbar, an Anchorage Assembly member, on social media said it was “clear” Bronson would be the next mayor of Alaska’s largest city.

Bronson, in a social media post, called the election a “hard fought battle,” and said he would work as mayor to “bring this city back together so we can make Anchorage more vibrant than ever.”

The Anchorage Assembly is scheduled to certify the election results on Tuesday.

