Dunleavy appointee expresses openness to revenue discussion
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick to lead the Department of Revenue told lawmakers she is passionate about working to identify alternative revenue sources for the state. Lucinda Mahoney told the Senate Finance Committee the state needs a long-term fiscal plan that evaluates all sources of revenues and pushes down on spending. Additionally, she said debt and opportunities to refinance should be looked at. Mahoney is a former chief financial officer for the city of Anchorage. More recently, she has worked as a business consultant, according to her resume. Her appointment as Revenue commissioner is subject to legislative approval.