      Weather Alert

Dunleavy appointee expresses openness to revenue discussion

Mar 12, 2020 @ 11:47am

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick to lead the Department of Revenue told lawmakers she is passionate about working to identify alternative revenue sources for the state. Lucinda Mahoney told the Senate Finance Committee the state needs a long-term fiscal plan that evaluates all sources of revenues and pushes down on spending. Additionally, she said debt and opportunities to refinance should be looked at. Mahoney is a former chief financial officer for the city of Anchorage. More recently, she has worked as a business consultant, according to her resume. Her appointment as Revenue commissioner is subject to legislative approval.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
Traffic Cams
Add an event to the Mix!