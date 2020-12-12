Dunleavy budget proposes cash payouts, infrastructure plan
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing what he calls an extraordinary response to revive Alaska’s pandemic-stunted economy Friday, including about $5,000 in direct payments to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund and an infrastructure plan he said is intended to create jobs. He says Alaskans and businesses are suffering, and now is the time to act. The state’s economy has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with tourism and hospitality industries hit hard. North Slope oil prices have been below $50 a barrel for much of the year.