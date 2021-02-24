Dunleavy chief of staff leaving for ConocoPhillips job
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, Ben Stevens, is leaving his post for a job with ConocoPhillips Alaska. Dunleavy’s office made the announcement Wednesday, and it was confirmed by Natalie Lowman, a ConocoPhillips spokesperson. Lowman says Stevens’ responsibilities will include government relations, village outreach and management of the company’s pipeline business, including its interest in the trans-Alaska pipeline system. The governor’s office says Stevens’ last day with the administration will be announced soon and that Deputy Chief of Staff Randy Ruaro will be acting chief of staff until a permanent replacement is selected.