Dunleavy names new interim head of pot, alcohol agency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A new interim director has been named to lead the combined agency that regulates alcohol and legal marijuana in Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced Thursday that Glen Klinkhart would be interim director following the firing Wednesday of Erika McConnell by the Marijuana Control Board. His salary is $120,000 .
At the start of the marijuana board meeting Thursday in Anchorage, the agency’s top enforcement officer, James Hoelscher filled in as interim director. Lacy Wilcox, president of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association board, says Klinkhart was introduced late.
Klinkhart since August has been the director of drug policy for the state health department. From January through August, he oversaw management of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute during restructuring. He also spent 17 years as an investigator and detective with the Anchorage Police Department.