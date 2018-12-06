Dunleavy names top law enforcement appointments

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on a contested Alaska House seat (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has tapped a lawyer who’s been involved in conservative causes to be his attorney general and a victims’ advocate to be public safety commissioner.

Kevin Clarkson helped represent a faith-based women’s shelter in a lawsuit against the city of Anchorage over a requirement that it accept transgender women.

He helped represent an Alaska Republican party district and others who challenged provisions of state campaign finance limits. He also represented the Kenai Peninsula Borough in a lawsuit challenging a borough policy restricting who could give invocations at assembly meetings.

Amanda Price was named public safety commissioner. She advised former Gov. Bill Walker on policy addressing crime. She cited experience in organization and fiscal planning. She worked for a time on Dunleavy’s campaign.

The Legislature must approve the appointments.

—

12:10 p.m.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy named an incoming Republican state representative to be his Corrections commissioner.

Nancy Dahlstrom was elected to the Eagle River House seat held by Republican Rep. Dan Saddler, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate.

When there is a legislative vacancy, state law calls for the person appointed be from the same party as the person who left. Traditionally, parties send a list of finalists to the governor for consideration.

This comes amid an ongoing fight over a Fairbanks House seat that a recount showed Republican Bart LeBon winning.

Republicans who sought to claim control of the House last month said they had the minimum 21 needed for a majority, assuming a LeBon win. That number included Dahlstrom.

The current Democratic speaker called efforts to claim control premature.

—

11:15 a.m.

The fight continues over a hotly contested Alaska House seat.

Democrat Kathryn Dodge says she is appealing the results of a recount that showed Republican rival Bart LeBon winning by one vote.

The two had been tied heading into Friday’s recount. Dodge picked up another vote, while LeBon picked up two.

Dodge says she disagrees with decisions the Division of Elections made on some ballots.

Republicans initially claimed control of the House after last month’s elections, assuming a win by LeBon, which would have given them 21 members. But that 21 also included Nancy Dahlstrom, who won a state House seat.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy named her as Corrections commissioner on Wednesday.

—

8:45 a.m.

The Democrat who lost a recount by one vote in a contested Alaska House race must decide by Wednesday whether to challenge the results.

Kathryn Dodge, in a statement late Tuesday, says she and her team were reviewing decisions made by the Division of Elections. She says she disagrees with some of the decisions but wants to “look at everything” before making a final decision.

Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon were tied heading into Friday’s recount. During the recount, Dodge picked up another vote, while LeBon picked up two.

A LeBon win would give Republicans a 21-member majority and control of the 40-member House. Republicans hold the governor’s office and control the Senate.

