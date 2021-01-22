      Weather Alert

Dunleavy pitches dividend change amid legislative splits

Jan 21, 2021 @ 4:15pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed checks of nearly $5,000 to residents as part of an effort aimed at reviving the state’s pandemic-stunted economy, with the money to come from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund. The Republican last month proposed the calculation last used in 2015 be used for this year’s check, and his office said he would propose a new formula to calculate the annual check going forward. His office now says that if lawmakers and residents, through a statewide non-binding vote, sign off on a new calculation this year, the amount paid out would be smaller. Some lawmakers have bristled at an advisory vote and have varying opinions about the future of the dividend program.

 

