Dunleavy to pay $2,800 after ads found to violate ethics law
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new settlement says Governor Mike Dunleavy will pay $2,800 to reimburse the state for ads that an independent counsel found were political and violated ethics rules. Dunleavy says he doesn’t believe he violated the state executive ethics act. But he says he believed it was in the best interests of the state to resolve complaints surrounding the communications. The agreement resolves allegations that Dunleavy’s office improperly used state funds for online and printed ads for partisan political purposes. In addition to the reimbursement, Dunleavy is to certify that his staff has studied an ethics training program.