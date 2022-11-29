Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Makes Amends To Store He Used To Steal Candy From

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went back to the 7-Eleven in Hawaii he used to go to as a kid over the weekend for one very specific reason…to make amends. “When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one,” “That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.” The same clerk was always there and never busted him.

He said it had been “gnawing” at him for years, so to make up for it…he bought up shelves of the candy and paid for waiting customers’ orders. Then he left a large bag of the candy bars on the counter so they don’t have to steal if they don’t have the money.