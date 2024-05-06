Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sends Special Video Message To School Performing “Moana”
May 6, 2024 8:49AM AKDT
There’s a middle school in Staten Island called P373R, and it’s for students with developmental, emotional and cognitive delays. There are about 600 students and every year, they perform a musical which really helps with their confidence. They find a role for EVERY student! They vote every year on which Broadway show to do…and this year’s choice was “Moana” by a landslide. Of of the teachers sent Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a DM…and he sent back a video with the big announcement of what show they were doing!
And in another cool moment, a kid challenged him to a Rock, Paper, Scissors Challenge in a store!
