Eagle euthanized after airport tree rescue in Juneau

Mar 3, 2021 @ 12:25pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A bald eagle rescued after it was found dangling from a tree near the Juneau International Airport was in poor physical condition and has been euthanized. The city in a statement said the eagle was rescued Monday after the airport was notified of a possible dead eagle in a tree on airport property. The city says a wildlife biologist climbed a fire ladder to reach the bird and saw one of its feet was “wedged into” a branch. The bird was brought down and handed over to Juneau Raptor Center. The city says a subsequent veterinary exam showed the eagle had previously suffered a broken leg that affected its ability to forage and was in poor condition and euthanized.

 

