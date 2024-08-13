Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Earthquake Shakes Southern California

August 13, 2024 3:08AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Los Angeles area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck shortly after noon Monday.

It was centered near the city’s Highland Park neighborhood, about 7.5 miles below the surface.

The epicenter was about 6.5 miles northeast of Los Angeles’ City Hall.

People reported feeling it strongly across Southern California.

A medical building shook, a live interview on ESPN was interrupted, some plumbing broke at Pasadena’s City Hall and the ground swayed in Anaheim, home to Disneyland.

The quake served more as a reminder of what could happen in a state where a huge population lives above active fault lines.

