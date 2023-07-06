Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Earth’s Average Temperature Matches Record High Set A Day Earlier

July 6, 2023 2:25AM AKDT
(Associated Press) Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen series of climate-change-driven extremes.

The average global temperature was 17.18 Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition.

That matched a record set Tuesday, and came after a previous record of 17.01 Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was set Monday.

While some countries had colder weather than usual, heat waves hit cities from Peru to Canada.

