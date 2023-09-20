Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ed Sheeran Recording a Live Album Recorded In Fans’ Living Rooms

September 20, 2023 6:43AM AKDT
Ed Sheeran’s new studio album, Autumn Variations, is out September 29th (and he’s got MERCH!), and now he announced he’s doing a new live version of it! But here’s the best part: each song was recorded in a different fan’s living room!

He said, “So I did some surprise pop up gigs in fan’s houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fan’s living room, but all of it was a total surprise.” He shared one of the recording sessions on Instagram.

One of those fans is Kari Conaway, an Ed said she was “a great host” treating to “cats, friendship bracelets and some fruit drinks”.

