Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Singer

How amazing would this be? You’d have to imagine this is every singer’s dream to have the actual artist whose songs you are singing to surprise you! That happened to Mike Yung in a video posted on Instagram by @subwaycreatures, when he was singing “Eyes Closed” by Ed Sheeran at the Church Avenue station in Brooklyn. A few minutes later, Ed himself comes up from behind Mike and joins him in singing the song.

“Oh wow,” Yung says, hugging Sheeran. “You just made my day.” “I fu__ing love you,” Sheeran told Yung as he offered him two tickets to his Monday night show.

Yung’s performances from New York subway stations have gone viral more than once. In 2017, he auditioned for Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, he sang Sheeran’s hit song “Thinking Out Loud.”

A video of him singing the same song in a subway station has been watched over 5 million times. Which artist would you like to do karaoke with? What song would you sing?