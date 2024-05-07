Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ed Sheeran Tells The Story Behind Giving Justin Bieber The Song “Love Yourself”

May 7, 2024 6:31AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Just think — “Love Yourself” could have been on Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” album, but he gave it away because the people he played it for at first weren’t super into it. When he played it for Justin Bieber, he was into it though and wanted to sing it himself.

Of course you already know it went on to be a huge song for The Biebs, but Ed joked,

But the beauty is when you write a song, you can always play it.

And then he played the song he wrote at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

You May Also Like

1

A Different Side of Lany Spouts Off
2

WATCH: Jim Henson Idea Man Trailer
3

Southwest Airlines Considering Changes To Its Quirky Boarding And Seating Practices
4

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center
5

Lakers Fire Coach Darvin Ham After Just 2 Seasons