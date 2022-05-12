Eddie Benjamin Spouts Off on His Connection to Michael Jackson

Eddie Benjamin, born Edward George Hendrix Benjamin, hails from Australia. With a name like that, a music career was destined. Since moving to the United States, Eddie has worked with Megan Trainor, Diplo, Labrinth, Shawn Mendes, and many others.
While some may just know Eddie as the boyfriend to actress, dancer, and model Maddie Ziegler, his name will soon be synonymous with Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour, where he’s the opening act.
In-between shows with The Biebs, Eddie caught up with us to spout off on his iPhone curse, why a beach is the ideal place to create, the importance of his parents in his career, his love for boots and vintage instruments, his beyond the grave connection to Michael Jackson, and his meeting with Will Smith.
