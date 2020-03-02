Eight districts to replace old diesel buses with clean-fuel
Eight Alaska school districts have received about $4.5 million to replace dozens of diesel school buses with clean-burning buses. Juneau Empire reported Friday that the Alaska Energy Authority said 33 diesel school buses are expected to be replaced across the state. Transportation contractor First Student Inc. says it applied for the buses through the áthe Volkswagen Settlement School Bus Replacement Program on behalf of some of the school districts. Additional beneficiaries of the grants include Anchorage School District, Alaska Gateway School District, Kenai School District, Southeast Island School District and Kake City School District.