Elon Musk Said They Learned A Lot From Test Run Of SpaceX Rocket

Thank goodness nobody was on board when SpaceX launched the world’s most powerful rocket, as it exploded 4 minutes into the flight. The 400-foot-tall Starship launched the test flight Thursday morning failed to separate from its booster. It started spinning before it blew up at more 1,300 mph 18 miles above the earth. The idea is that this rocket will one day be capable of bringing 100 people to Mars, and take people to the moon within two years. The plan for the test run was to orbit the world before crashing into the ocean near Hawaii.

Despite the explosion, there were cheers from control center and onlookers on the ground after it made it into the atmosphere. Musk congratulated his team on an “exciting” test flight, noting they had learned a lot for the next attempt.