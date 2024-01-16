Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Elton John Achieves Rare EGOT Status

January 16, 2024 9:03AM AKST
FILE - Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sept. 23, 2022. John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night, Jan. 15, 2024, for best variety special (live) for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney +. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John has achieved the monumental EGOT status.

The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night for outstanding variety special (live) for his Disney+ special “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

John says he was “incredibly humbled” for joining the elite group of winners of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

David Furnish, his husband and producer on the concert special, says an overjoyed John “screamed out loud” when he heard about winning his first-ever Emmy.

He says an “incredibly honored” John was unable to attend the awards ceremony since he’s recovering from recent surgery.

