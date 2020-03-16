Emergency order restricts Anchorage restaurants, gatherings, and more
In an effort to lessen the impact of COVID-19, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has signed an emergency order, limiting services across the municipality. Effective at 5:00 Monday evening, dine-in services for food or drink are prohibited at restaurants, bars, and breweries – and all buffets and salad bars are closed to self-service. Drive-thru, take-out, and delivery are still fine, and grocery stores are not included in the restrictions. Emergency Order EO-01 also closes all theaters, gyms, and bingo halls, and other entertainment facilities, and bans all events and mass gatherings of 50 or more people. All the restrictions in the order last until the end of the month. Meanwhile, the mayor’s office also says municipal employees will be working in ways to maintain social distancing – including working from home or staggering shifts. Police or fire services are not affected by that policy.